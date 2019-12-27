Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 28th total of 9,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Uxin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.94. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). Uxin had a negative return on equity of 58.49% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uxin will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $3,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

