Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

