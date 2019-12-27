Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

