Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the November 28th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBLT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital raised Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% during the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.25.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

