Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,580,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 15,100,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Shares of VGR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. 17,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,715. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $504.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Vector Group news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 67.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Vector Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vector Group by 95.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

