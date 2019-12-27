Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Vectrus reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. FMR LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 900.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 644,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vectrus by 173.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. 77,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,887. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $586.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

