Veil Price Up 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. During the last week, Veil has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $57,276.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.01212766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 61,077,866 coins and its circulating supply is 52,236,937 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.