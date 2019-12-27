Veritaseum Price Reaches $8.88 on Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $8.88 or 0.00121925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tokenomy. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and $305.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01246431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

