VeriumReserve Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $188.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00001117 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $204,280.00 and $188.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00558775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00063479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000913 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085874 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009886 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,514,444 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

