VeriumReserve Hits One Day Volume of $178.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $213,424.00 and $178.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00570351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00064053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010220 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,515,509 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

