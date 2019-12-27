Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $209,950.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002324 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,310.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.01733367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.02761730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00558283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00621132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061007 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00379802 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,736,572 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Upbit, QBTC, Bleutrade, YoBit, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

