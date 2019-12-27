Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 60.2% in December

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the November 28th total of 54,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VERU opened at $3.05 on Friday. Veru has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 15,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $33,572.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $170,458. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Veru in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

