VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One VIDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $802,160.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.04 or 0.05875772 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023565 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,933,357,047 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

