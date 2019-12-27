Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 18,797 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $656,015.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,913 shares of company stock valued at $778,265. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Village Bank and Trust Financial stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.10.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

