Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIOT. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at about $4,055,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.59. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.63 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

