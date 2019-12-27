VisionX Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. VisionX has a market cap of $249,922.00 and approximately $21,946.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01217928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118825 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org.

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

