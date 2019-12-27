Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VTGN opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTGN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

