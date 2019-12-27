Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 28th total of 353,600 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.06.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,979.48% and a negative net margin of 429.71%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIVE. ValuEngine cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

In other Viveve Medical news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $444,564.25. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

