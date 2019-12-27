VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Up 22.5% in December

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 28th total of 417,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VolitionRX by 44.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VolitionRX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

VNRX stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. VolitionRX has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

