VoteCoin Price Up 3.5% This Week (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $109,846.00 and $14.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00382068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072650 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00084007 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001449 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000560 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 71,864,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

