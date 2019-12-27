Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 947,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Nomura raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.26.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,555,000 after acquiring an additional 179,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,676,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,519,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,115,000 after purchasing an additional 443,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 923,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

