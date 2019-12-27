Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Up 33.8% in December

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 743,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the November 28th total of 555,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $627,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,278 shares of company stock worth $2,577,219 over the last three months. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $34,321,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,159,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,237,000 after buying an additional 123,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 135,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,288,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Compass Point set a $63.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

WD opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $68.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

