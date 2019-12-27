Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Elephas Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.8% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 805,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $112,446,000 after buying an additional 72,365 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,194,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,901,000 after buying an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,382,000 after buying an additional 6,887,494 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $145.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $102.79 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.