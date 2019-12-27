Waltonchain Price Hits $0.36 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, Huobi and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.01742150 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,191,361 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX, COSS, Allbit, Cobinhood, Huobi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

