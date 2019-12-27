Wanchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $18.45 million and $1.28 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Binance and DragonEX. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007112 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

