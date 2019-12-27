Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Shares of WVE opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.92. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after buying an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.