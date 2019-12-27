Waves Market Capitalization Tops $92.37 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00012591 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, YoBit and Indodax. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a market cap of $92.37 million and $66.32 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,709,728 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BCEX, Bittrex, YoBit, OKEx, Liqui, Kuna, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Bitbns, Tidex, HitBTC, COSS, Coinrail, Indodax, Livecoin, Coinbe, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Exrates, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

