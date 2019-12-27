Wavesbet Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,170.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Wavesbet has a market cap of $87,036.00 and $32,170.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000774 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

