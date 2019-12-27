WAX Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, Huobi and Ethfinex. WAX has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and approximately $81,263.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01246431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,588,632,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,116,327 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Upbit, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bittrex, C2CX, Huobi, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

