Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Greif (GEF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Greif (NYSE: GEF) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2019 – Greif was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Greif had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Greif was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

12/6/2019 – Greif had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Greif had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE GEF opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Get Greif Inc alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth $157,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth $371,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 8.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Greif by 135.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.