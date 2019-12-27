Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RIB Software (RIB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RIB Software (ETR: RIB):

12/25/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – RIB Software was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR RIB opened at €21.20 ($24.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.33 and its 200-day moving average is €20.29. RIB Software SE has a 12-month low of €9.94 ($11.55) and a 12-month high of €25.84 ($30.05).

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

