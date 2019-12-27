Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oxford Industries (OXM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) recently:

12/25/2019 – Oxford Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford's owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford's wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. "

12/12/2019 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Oxford Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Oxford Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/4/2019 – Oxford Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

Shares of OXM opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

