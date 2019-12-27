Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Solaredge Technologies (SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

12/3/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2019 – Solaredge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Solaredge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $105.00 to $100.00.

11/8/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

11/4/2019 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $78.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SEDG opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.02. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $96.69.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $952,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,104. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

