Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Suedzucker (SZU)

12/26/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Suedzucker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/25/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Suedzucker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/19/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Suedzucker was given a new €15.20 ($17.67) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.78. Suedzucker AG has a 52-week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of €16.33 ($18.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

