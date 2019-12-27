Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WRI. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $31.03 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 258,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

