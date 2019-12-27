Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the November 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on WAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 20.8% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 440,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,781 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wesco Aircraft by 625.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 216,807 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. 141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Wesco Aircraft has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $432.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.13 million.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

