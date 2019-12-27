West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

West Mountain Environmental has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

