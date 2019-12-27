Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WMC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 13,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a current ratio of 709.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $556.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

