Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 28th total of 8,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 181.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 49,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of -0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

