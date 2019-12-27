WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in December

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WHF stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $281.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.62. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

