Winco Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Winco has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winco token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex. In the last seven days, Winco has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Winco alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00047705 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00332446 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003434 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Winco Profile

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official website is winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io.

Buying and Selling Winco

Winco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.