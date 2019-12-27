Winco (WCO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Winco has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Winco token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. Winco has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $32.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00331846 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013893 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003448 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010026 BTC.

About Winco

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official website is winco.io.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

