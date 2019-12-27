Winding Tree Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $278.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

