Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wins Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Wins Finance alerts:

WINS opened at $10.94 on Friday. Wins Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wins Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wins Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.