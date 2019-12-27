Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Up 28.1% in December

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 28th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.35 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.79% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.