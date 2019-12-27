Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Update

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 957,900 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the November 28th total of 603,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,057,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,642. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $118.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $124.78.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

