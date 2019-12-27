World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Update

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,472. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on INT. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,185.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $930,319.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,233,601.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,652. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,781,000 after acquiring an additional 465,230 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,766,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,511,000 after acquiring an additional 115,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after acquiring an additional 393,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth $43,858,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

