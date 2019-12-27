Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Up 51.5% in December

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 514,300 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the November 28th total of 339,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE WOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.