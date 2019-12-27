Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $7,340.07 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $7,340.07 or 1.00145992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $67,815.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00063031 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086252 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000841 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00071628 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000766 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

