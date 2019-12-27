XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 28th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 26.9% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 331,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 70,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.46. XBiotech has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XBIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.